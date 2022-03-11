One person seriously injured after shooting at Troutdale sports bar

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone was shot at a sports bar Thursday night.

Just after 10:45 p.m., deputies were called out to a shooting at the Skyland Pub, located at 3175 South Troutdale Road. The sheriff’s office said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The victim has since been released from the hospital.

One person at the scene was detained, according to the sheriff’s office. That person, identified as 23-year-old Nazario Herrejon Martinez, was later arrested and booked on charges of third-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

No additional details about the shooting have been released at this time.

