OSAA Tournament: Beaverton HS girls back as No. 1 seed after two-year hiatus

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The Beaverton High School girls basketball team was ranked number one back in 2020 when everything shut down right after the quarterfinals. Now the Beavers are back, again at number one, but to them that’s not what’s important.

No applause, no buzzer, no champion - 2020 was the year chances of the Beaverton High School girls basketball team winning a championship went out the window.

“There were a lot of tears. I reminded them of why it’s the journey that matters because if you’re only goal is at the end, we have to have this and that’s all that matters, you’re missing all the beautiful parts,” said Kathy Naro, Beaverton head coach. “Because season is about the journey and the ups and downs, you never know when things might disappear.”

The Beavers were ranked number one at the time. Two years later, they remain at the top, but Coach Naro said those numbers don’t matter.

“They don’t mean anything. You have to go out and prove it on the court,” she said. “So I feel like I’m walking out to coach girls who work super, super hard, and no matter where you’re at as far as rankings, you got to come out on a daily basis and prove it.”

In 2020, Madison Naro was a freshman not getting much of the high school experience. Now a junior, she’s had some shoes to fill.

“It’s weird having a different role because as a freshman it’s kind of like supporting the seniors and so now it’s kind of like we’re just kind of want to do it for the seniors who didn’t get to finish it,” Madison said.

Two years later, @GBBeaverton are back in the state semifinals as the No. 1 seed again @BeavertonHigh vs. Clackamas Friday night under the guidance of @KAdelmanNaro12 🏀 @_PaulinaAguilar reports from the Chiles Center @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/d4sEJ6K5BM — Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) March 11, 2022

For the cherry on top, Madison has her mom by her side, win or lose.

“It’s special. It’s such a good gift to be able to watch your daughter on a daily basis play the game that she loves and to be able ot witness the ups and downs and get a first-hand view of that,” Coach Naro said.

The Beavers snagged their 18th win in a row after beating West Linn, 42-19. The girls will play in the semifinals Friday against Clackamas.

