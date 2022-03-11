Person dies at hospital after shooting in Gresham, investigation underway

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Friday morning.

Just after 12 a.m., officers were called out to a shooting in the 2400 block of Southeast 182nd Avenue. Police said one person, who has not been identified, was shot in the chest in a parking lot at that location. The victim was taken to OHSU where they were pronounced dead.

Police said detectives are investigating the shooting as a murder. Suspect information has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Gresham police.

Gresham police officers also responded to another shooting just after 8 p.m. in the 200 bock of Southeast 188th Avenue. The victim was taken to Mount Hood Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest and leg. He was then taken to Emanuel Hospital. Police do not know his current condition.

