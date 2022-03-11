Portland doctors speak about the dangers of fentanyl

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two Portland teenagers recently died after taking pills that police believe were laced with fentanyl. Now local doctors are weighing in.

FOX 12 spoke with an E.R. doctor with Randall Children’s Hospital on Thursday. He said, so far, the hospital has not seen any kind of increase of teens coming in with fentanyl overdoses or poisoning. He said in the wake of the student deaths it is something that the hospital and emergency room are monitoring through the state’s poison center that tracks cases around the state.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is around 100 times stronger than morphine and usually prescribed for pain management for cancer patients, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

The CDC said in 2019 synthetic opioids, like fentanyl, accounted for more than 70% of all opioid-related deaths.

Doctor Opher Nadler is the medical director for Randall Children’s Hospital Emergency Room. He told FOX 12 that taking too much fentanyl, whether purposely or accidentally can be deadly in just minutes.

“Fentanyl, like other narcotics, causes respiratory repression and the main fear is that you stop breathing, your brain doesn’t tell you to breathe anymore and you die of lack of oxygen,” Dr. Nadler said.

He said the hospital has seen other alarming trends among teens regarding opioid use. Nadler said there has been an increasing number of teens coming to the hospital after purposely overdosing on drugs in attempted suicides.

The Randall Children’s Hospital wants to remind parents to keep their medications locked up and out of reach, or sight, of children and teens.

They also encourage people to properly dispose of medications they are no longer taking.

