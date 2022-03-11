Relief organizations scramble to help Ukrainian refugees

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With two million refugees now having fled war-torn Ukraine, relief organizations are scrambling to provide aid, shelter, and supplies.

In Romania, Mercy Corps has been working to help the more than 340,000 Ukrainians who have crossed the border there.

“What we’re seeing is that it’s about 95% women and children. Women that are just making their way across the border. The last bit of the border, they’re generally crossing by foot, but they’ve taken all kinds of transportation to get this far,” said Cassandra Nelson, a Portland native and Mercy Corps advisor.

Nelson said she’s spoke with refugees from all over Ukraine, including Kiev and the northeastern city of Sumy, which has seen intense shelling by the Russian military.

“I spoke just today with a woman that said for eight days they were sheltering in a church in her neighborhood,” said Nelson. “And they knew that things were getting worse but they were hoping eventually it would let up. And then it got to the point where it was just so bad that they literally all just kind of ran out of the church because the bombings got so close to them. (31) And made their way, took three and half days for them to reach here.”

Mercy Corps is in the process of setting up long-term operations in the region.

Donations to their efforts can be made at https://www.mercycorps.org/donate.

