Snack Fest brings a festival of treats to Portland.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Snack Fest is happening this weekend an all of Portland is invited out ot the tasty event!

From the same people behind the Portland Night Market, Snack Fest is a food focused market with treats from hot food vendors, trucks, retail and food and beverage companies.

The event will have live entertainment, demonstrations, educational breakout sessions and opportunities to talk with he makers of some of Portland’s big local brands.

The festival runs Friday, March 11, 5 to 10 p.m.; and Saturday, March 12, noon to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit the Snack Fest website.

