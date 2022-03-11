Advertisement

Suspects sought after McMinnville 7-Eleven robbery

McMinnville robbery suspect.
McMinnville robbery suspect.(McMinnville Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:44 AM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MCMINNVILLE Ore. (KPTV) – The McMinnville Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven Thursday night.

According to officers, the robbery happened around 10:15 p.m. when units were dispatched to the convenience store in the 900 block of SW Baker Street in McMinnville on reports a male had entered the store, picked up a few items, before presenting a hand-written note to the cashier. The note claimed the robber was armed and requested money be placed into a bag.

The cashier never witnessed a gun and the amount of money stolen is still undisclosed, The McMinnville police said Friday.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, between 18 to 23 years old and, “about 5′ to 5′-2″ tall, with possibly a skinny build.”

Police say the man was wearing a gray jacket with a pocket over the left breast, a black shirt under the jacket, baggy shorts, black leggings and white Adidas low-top shoes. The subject was also wearing a black cap under the pulled-up hood of the jacket with a sticker on the brim. Officers also believe the man has a face tattoo on the outside of one of his eyes.

While conducting a search, police were contacted by a citizen and told a man who appeared in a hurry took off in a silver or gray sedan shortly after the incident near SW Gilson Street and SW Cedarwood Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 503-434-6500 and ask to speak with Officer Schwartz.

