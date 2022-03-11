Tigard man charged with sex trafficking, laundering profits in bottled water business

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – A Tigard man is facing life in prison after being indicted on charges of forced sex trafficking. Prosecutors say he then laundered profits in his bottled water business.

The indictment is the second in five months for Johnell Lee Cleveland, 40, founder of Portland-based bottled water company Necci Hydrate. Cleveland was first indicted in Nov. 2021 for insurance and COVID-relief fraud schemes while on a federal supervised release.

According to a Friday release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon, between Aug. 2020 and until his Nov. 2021 arrest, Cleveland was forcing an adult into sex acts for his own profit. He then took those proceeds from sex trafficking to pay business expenses including costs for bottling and manufacturing, rental of a corporate office in Portland, merchandising and a monthly retainer with a modeling agency.

Cleveland is being charged with sex trafficking by force, fraud, coercion, money laundering and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

If found guilty, Cleveland faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.