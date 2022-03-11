Advertisement

Vancouver police seek help locating missing, endangered woman

Shellbie Marie Lei Smith (Courtesy: Vancouver Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:25 AM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Shellbie Marie Lei Smith, 25, was last believed to be in the 4900 block of Northeast St. Johns Road at about 2:30 a.m. Friday. Police said Smith may have suffered an injury that requires medical care.

Smith is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with hazel eyes and red hair. Police did not provide her age. There is no description available of what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance, according to police.

Anyone that may have seen Smith around the time she went missing or knows of her current whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Pat Moore at 360-869-6503 or call 911.

