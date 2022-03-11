Warmer & sunny Friday, then rain & wind arrives Saturday afternoon

After a chilly start in the 20s, we’ve seen a nice early spring day with temperatures rebounding up to around 50 degrees. That’s just a few degrees shy of normal. I expect another cool night tonight, although 2-4 degrees warmer for most of us.

Friday turns warmer and many parts of the metro area touch 60 degrees by late afternoon under hazy sunshine once again. Enjoy the dry weather and sunshine because things change quite a bit over the weekend.

A strong cold front spreads clouds and rain onto the beaches by midday Saturday, and into the valleys/metro by 5pm. That means the first part of Saturday will be quite warm and nice, but very wet by sunset. Expect a gusty southerly wind during the evening as well.

This weather system opens up the door to a much wetter and more typical gray March weather pattern that continues all of next week. Weather systems will move through about every other day with scattered showers in-between.

