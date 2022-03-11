Advertisement

Women sue Idaho over expensive hair-braiding license rules

FILE - Three Idaho women are suing the state in federal court over its expensive training...
FILE - Three Idaho women are suing the state in federal court over its expensive training requirement for professional hair-braiders.(Danny Johnston | AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:13 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three Idaho women are suing the state in federal court over its expensive training requirement for professional hair-braiders.

The Idaho Statesman reports the women, represented by the Institute for Justice, filed the lawsuit Tuesday against the Idaho Barber and Cosmetology Services Licensing Board in Boise’s U.S. District Court.

Idaho is one of five states that still require cosmetology licenses for professional hair braiding.

The licenses require 1,600 hours of training and can cost up to $20,000, even though cosmetology schools aren’t required to teach braiding techniques for naturally textured hair.

Scott Graf with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Remember to set clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night!
It’s time to ‘spring forward’ this weekend in most of the US
President Joe Biden escalated the crackdown on Moscow, announcing the U.S. will ban Russian...
LIVE: US, allies to revoke ‘most favored nation’ status for Russia
FOX 12 Watch Live
Watch live: President Biden announces additional actions to continue to hold Russia accountable for its attack on Ukraine.
Beaverton High School girls basketball team
OSAA Tournament: Beaverton HS girls back as No. 1 seed after two-year hiatus
OSAA Tournament: Beaverton HS girls back as No. 1 seed after two-year hiatus
OSAA Tournament: Beaverton HS girls back as No. 1 seed after two-year hiatus