Detectives still looking for person responsible for deadly east Salem shooting

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a fatal shooting in East Salem that happened on March 9.

Authorities say it happened on Hayesville Drive NE near Reimann Street NE. 20-year-old Eduardo Garcia was shot and taken an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Investigators are continuing to follow leads; no arrests have been made at this time.

East Salem residents we spoke with say they don’t feel safe where they live.1

Beth Fritz says she and her daughters moved to the city a few years ago, but after living at Renaissance Place in East Salem, they’re ready

“Both my girls have mace, and they have tasers so they can leave the building.” Fritz said. “In my apartment it’s beautiful, it’s huge, it’s an oasis, and then you step out that door and go oh no, I immediately want to go back in.” Fritz said. “There’s times we don’t leave because you don’t want to see what’s going on out there.”

Fritz says it feels like nothing is being done about a growing problem.

“There needs to be new laws basically,” Fritz said. “Where these people can get in trouble because now, they look at you and say to go ahead and call the cops, because they aren’t going to do anything. They have no fear. At all. They know there is zero repercussions for their behavior. It makes you ashamed to be an Oregonian honestly.”

East Salem residents we spoke with say another thing that makes it difficult to get out of the situation is the housing crisis, making it hard to find somewhere they just feel safe.

