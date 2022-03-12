Downtown Hillsboro reopening after devastating fire

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Some businesses are still recovering two months after the devastating fire of the 100-year-old Weil Arcade building in downtown Hillsboro. This week, downtown Hillsboro is finally reopening, just in time for spring.

The Weil Arcade fire caused main street to close for quite some time. Just last Thursday, it reopened, allowing traffic to finally come through. Some businesses are picking up again but others need a little help.

Kove Yoga was forced to close for three days following the fire, but is excited to have the street open again for guests.

“Folks didn’t know how to access the business. They didn’t know that we were even open. You know, I received emails through February people asking if we were going to open back up,” says Owner, Tara Hansen. “It feels great I’m just being able to see people walking by have the sun coming in and it just makes a world of difference.”

But not all the businesses were so lucky. La Mixteca Oaxaca has only been open less than a year.

Owner, Lucia Vicencio, says they had to close longer for three weeks.

“Ever since the fire, we had to close for about three weeks because everything was closed since the sidewalk, all of it was closed,” says Destiny Silva.

Because they had to shut down, they couldn’t pay rent and were evicted from one of their spaces. They put all of their family savings into the restaurant. But with the support from the community, they hope to keep their family business open for years to come.

“If you can’t, that’s okay. Come and visit us and get to know my family. Get to know my culture, get to know my food. And for those of you who know, thank you very much,” says Owner Lucia Vicencio.

La Mixteca Oaxaca has a GoFundMe page if you would like to help.

