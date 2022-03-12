ST. HELENS, Ore. (KPTV) - A firefighter was injured battling a fire at a storage unit facility in St. Helens on Saturday morning, Columbia Fire & Rescue said.

The fire department said the firefighter was taken to a Portland hospital and is in stable condition.

Firefighter injured during storage unit facility fire in St. Helens (Columbia Fire & Rescue)

CF&R said it responded to the storage facility in the 700 block of Port Avenue. It said the fire destroyed one building that had at least 40 units. Firefighters said they will continue to work the fire for several hours. They ask the public to stay away from the scene.

CF&R did not report any other injuries.

The fire department did not release a cause of the fire.

