Jury convicts Vancouver man for sex trafficking of minors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A federal jury in Portland found a man guilty on Friday for transporting two young teen girls across state lines, drugging and sexually abusing them and selling them to other men for sex.

Johnl Jackson, 34, of Vancouver, Washington, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking, three counts of sex trafficking of a child, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, coercion and three counts of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in sexual activity.

According to court documents and trial testimony, in late 2016, Keonte Desmond Scott began a relationship with Jackson’s future co-defendant 23-year-old Diana Petrovic.

By the summer of 2018, Scott returned to prison and Petrovic began working directly with Jackson.

In late August 2018, Jackson, Petrovic, and another woman drove to Eugene to pick a teen girl up. When the group arrived, the girl was accompanied by a 15-year-old friend. On the drive back to Portland, Jackson gave both girls drugs.

The group took the girls to Vancouver where they were given more drugs and, at some point, stopped at a house to resupply on cocaine. Inside the house, they sent one of the girls back to a room to engage in sexual acts with the drug supplier in exchange for the drugs and money.

During the same night, Jackson and Petrovic engaged in sex acts with the girls, who were now heavily intoxicated. The group eventually went to Battle Ground where one of the girls was forced to have sex with an adult man. Jackson and Petrovic warned the girls to say they were 19 years old to avoid getting them in trouble for trafficking children.

Later in the evening, one of the girls escaped with a man who she convinced to intervene on her behalf. Petrovic convinced the other girl that her friend had betrayed her by leaving.

The next day, they took her to a home in northeast Portland where she was forced to have sex with one man for $300 and forcibly raped by another. One day while Jackson and Petrovic were sleeping in their hotel room, the girl managed to escape and was rescued several hours later by her grandfather.

On May 8, 2019, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a six-count indictment charging Scott, Petrovic, and an accomplice with sex trafficking of children and transporting minors with intent to engage in sexual activity.

Jackson faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He will be sentenced on June 6.

