Man sentenced to 18 years in prison in connection with multiple rape cases

Frank Domont Hall, Jr. jail booking photo
Frank Domont Hall, Jr. jail booking photo(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:01 PM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police say a man was sentenced on Friday in connection with multiple rape cases stretching back 10 years.

Frank Domont Hall Jr., 42, was sentenced to 18 years. On February 22, Hall pled no contest to charges of first-degree rape, first-degree attempted rape and first-degree sexual abuse in connection with offenses committed against two victims.

The investigation and prosecution that led to the plea were undertaken by the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), the Multnomah County District Attorney (MCDA) under the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI). The nationwide project seeks justice with federal funding to conduct DNA analysis of previously untested sexual assault kits and other evidence.

Frank Hall committed repeated acts of sexual assault against a female minor in Portland in 2012, and raped a woman at a downtown hotel in 2013. When contacted years later under the SAKI project, both women bravely agreed to be interviewed, to testify in court, and to participate fully in the re-investigation and prosecution of their cases.

Hall was arrested on the afternoon of November 27, 2019, by officers who’d been advised to be on the lookout for him. If anyone has information about additional crimes committed by Hall, please contact police.

