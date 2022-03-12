Public transit workers concerned about altercations with federal mask mandate

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - As the Pacific Northwest lifts the indoor mask mandate on Saturday, the federal mandate still hangs over airports, health care settings and public transit.

For public transit workers, many are concerned about altercations with passengers who might not understand the mask mandate is still in place for taxis, rideshare, trains, trams, and buses. Bill Bradely is a public policy coordinator for ATU Local 757, the union that represents public transit workers in northwest Oregon. He said with one mandate being lifted, while another is still in place until April 18, will cause confusion with the public.

“We’ve seen an uptick in verbal aggression towards transit operators over physical altercations to mask compliance,” Bradley said. “The operators are up there trying to make sure everyone is safe.”

Bradley said since the start of the pandemic, public transit workers have been policing mask wearing. With some people not complying, verbal aggression has increased even with ridership down over the last two years. So, he said the next five weeks are going to be a challenge.

“We’re asking our transit agency partners to make sure they’re giving it their best effort over the next five weeks to take that load off transit operators,” Bradley said.

TriMet addressed the concerns of their employees in a statement:

“While operators may remind riders that masks are still required, we do not direct them to enforce masks. Unfortunately, mask use has become a contentious issue, and we do not want our operators to be put in harm’s way over it. Rather, we ask operators to report the non-compliance to TriMet. Our operators need to focus on maneuvering 40-foot buses in a dynamic environment for the safety of them, our riders and the public.

We ask our riders to be respectful of others, including our operators, and follow the mask mandate. We’ve made it easy by providing free masks on board to any rider who needs one, since May of 2020, and we will continue to do so as long as masks are required. TriMet, like those in our community, so looks forward to the day when the COVID-19 pandemic is fully behind us.”

Rideshare drivers and taxicab companies are also feeling similar concerns. Noah Ernst is the superintendent of Radio Cab. He said the last two years of enforcing the mask mandate has been tense for his drivers.

“Anytime when you’re alone in a vehicle with a stranger that you must try and get them to do something or ask them to do something they don’t want to do,” Ernst said. “That’s a stressful situation.”

Ernst said his drivers have experienced an increase in verbal aggression too. Another five weeks of masks inside public transit will only create more anxiety he said.

“I think the mask mandate should be in place or lifted across the board only from a communication and confusion standpoint,” Ernst said.

Ernst said the separation of the state and federal mask mandates will only create confusion and the result is a negative impact on drivers and passengers. He’s telling his drivers to ask their customers to put on a mask if they’re not wearing one. If they refuse, he said his drivers won’t press them to avoid escalating the situation.

“I know our drivers and I’m sure our customers are ready for it to be over.,” Ernst said. “I think all of us are.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.