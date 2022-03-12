Sunny Saturday Morning Quickly Changes to Afternoon Rain

Good morning!

The weekend is starting off on a sunny note! We have small areas of fog too, but it is not very widespread. Enjoy the sunshine early in the morning though, because things are quickly going to change. By noon we will see much more cloud cover and shortly after, the arrival of a wet system. Expect a rainy day from there out, and a breezy one. We will see southerly winds picking up this afternoon, gusting around 30 MPH here in the western valleys. Highs today will be around 60 and in the upper 50s.

We will be in a wet pattern for pretty much the rest of our forecast. Tomorrow will be breezy as well, with showers sticking around. An even wetter system is also expected to arrive Monday and showers will continue Tuesday.

Wednesday sees a chance of a shower but is looking to be the driest day in our forecast. Showers will return for St. Patrick’s Day and Friday.

Temperatures after today will be mild and stay in the 50s.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.