Trail Blazers original broadcaster retiring from team

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Trail Blazers first broadcaster is retiring after more than 50 years working for the team.

Bill Schonely was hired by team founder Harry Glickman in 1970 and spent almost 30 years as the play-by-play announcer. He coined many catchphrases over that time, including the team’s famous “Rip City.”

Schonely has worked as a team ambassador since 2003, making appearances in the community for the team.

Schonely was the sixth employee ever hired by the Trail Blazers. He built a radio network to help introduce the team to Oregon at the outset of the organization. He has called over 2,500 games, including the team’s run to the championship in 1977.

The 92-year-old will be honored at Portland’s last home game of the season against Utah on April 10.

