Washington drops indoor mask mandate Saturday, some say it’ll be an adjustment

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - In Vancouver, people are breaking a sweat with masks on for the last time before Washington lifts its indoor mask mandate Saturday.

Michael Sarno said he’s looking forward to taking it off the next time he comes to the gym.

“It’s doable but I am happy to be able to breathe in, breathe out pretty easily,” Sarno said.

But, he said it’s going to take some time to adjust without masks in other places.

“For the first couple weeks it’ll be kinda like reaching for your face maybe going into a place but then remembering ‘oh that’s right, we don’t need to wear them’,” he said.

Over at the Clark County Family YMCA, Rahel Tefera is feeling the same way. She’s excited to ditch her mask during workouts but is still prepared to bring it everywhere else.

“Oh my gosh, it’s going to be heaven. Especially on the treadmill it’s so hard with the mask and when you’re sweating and playing basketball,” Tefera said. “I have mixed feelings I’m not sure yet if I’m going to keep it or not, but I’m excited at the same time.”

Meanwhile her kids said they won’t miss masks for a second, especially not at school.

When we asked if they’ll miss anything about masks, they said " No. Nothing. Nothing. Completely no,” in unison.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.