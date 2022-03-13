Cows on the highway cause closure of I-5 south of Wilsonville

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - All lanes of I-5 are closed south of Wilsonville after a group of cows got into traffic on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responding to a livestock trailer that has tipped over and sent cattle onto freeway. North and South bound I5 has been shut down at the Wilsonville road exit while crews work to contain the cattle. #PDXtraffic — TVF&R (@TVFR) March 13, 2022

The Oregon Department of Transportation said both I-5 north and south are closed at milepost 283. It said the closure involved at least one vehicle.

FOX 12 viewer Dave Tragethon sent in several videos showing a herd of cattle running down the shoulder and between cars. There was also a semi-truck that had rolled over on its side.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said it was responding to a livestock trailer that had tipped over and sent cattle onto the freeway. It said it was working to contain the cattle.

There is no word if there are any injuries.

