Cows on the highway cause closure of I-5 south of Wilsonville

Courtesy: Dave Tragethon
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:39 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - All lanes of I-5 are closed south of Wilsonville after a group of cows got into traffic on Sunday afternoon.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said both I-5 north and south are closed at milepost 283. It said the closure involved at least one vehicle.

FOX 12 viewer Dave Tragethon sent in several videos showing a herd of cattle running down the shoulder and between cars. There was also a semi-truck that had rolled over on its side.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said it was responding to a livestock trailer that had tipped over and sent cattle onto the freeway. It said it was working to contain the cattle.

There is no word if there are any injuries.

