Gerry Frank, icon in Oregon politics and business, dies

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gerry Frank, an icon in Oregon politics and philanthropy has died at 98, according to Gov. Kate Brown’s office.
Frank served as the chief of staff for Senator Mark Hatfield for over 20 years. He also advised many governors over the years.
Brown released the following statement about Frank:
Frank was part of the family that founded the “Meier and Frank” department store chain.
He also served as the only judge at the Oregon State Fair for the “Gerry Frank Chocolate Layer Cake Contest.”
Frank was the grand marshal of the Rose Festival parade in 2013.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.