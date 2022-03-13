Gray weather with rain at times Monday, slightly drier late week

Welcome to typical gray & wet March weather! It’s going to stick around for most of the rest of this week. We should be more dry than wet Wednesday/Thursday, otherwise expect plenty of rain as we head toward Oregon’s spring break beginning next weekend.

Scattered showers continue this evening through Monday afternoon under mainly cloudy skies, it’ll be a gray Monday with temperatures similar to today; in the lower 50s. A warm front sweeps through the region tomorrow night with steady rain, in fact, we’ll be back to steady rain by the time the Monday evening commute ends. Tuesday will be a brighter day, even with scattered showers because we’ll get sunbreaks in-between. We might even get a hail or thundershower Tuesday.

Wet Weather (KPTV)

Another system comes through the region later Friday or Saturday, renewing the rain showers. Temperatures remain near or slightly below normal through next weekend. The one benefit of all the cloud cover is warmer nights, frost is unlikely west of the Cascades through at least Friday.

