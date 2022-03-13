Local relief agency helps refugees at Ukraine’s border

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Relief workers from Oregon and Washington are on the ground to help refugees fleeing Ukraine.

FOX 12 talked to Mark Gregg from Empact Northwest, a search and rescue team that deploys in disaster areas. His team was at Ukraine’s border with Poland.

Gregg said pictures and video don’t fully illustrate the chaos at the border crossings. He said it’s only a matter of time before the local resources get overwhelmed.

“A lot of Polish people are opening up their homes to the refugees, giving them places,” Gregg said. “Local volunteers are running the reception centers, and that’s where we see the breaking point.”

According to the United Nations’ high commissioner for refugees, 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.