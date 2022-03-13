Rainy, breezy weather continues Sunday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) -

Happy Saturday!

We saw quite the weather shift happen today a gorgeous, sunny morning. Those clouds rolled in quickly around noon over the western valleys, and by 2 p.m. we were starting to see raindrops in the west metro. The precipitation has been fairly light for us in the Portland area-- we’ve seen just over a tenth of an inch of rain in the last several hours (as of 9 p.m.) The rain and wind will intensify overnight into tomorrow morning, and we’re still expecting wind gusts in the 30-35 mph range in the Portland area. By noon Sunday we should see those gusts die down along with spottier showers. It’s possible we even get a little bit of dry time in the evening.

An even wetter system arrives early Monday, with showers continuing into Tuesday. We’ll see off and on showers the rest of the week with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

There is a winter weather advisory for the Cascades in Oregon and Washington tonight through Sunday evening for areas above 3,000 feet with the expected snowfall, which could be heavy at times. It’s possible Government Camp and the Mount Hood ski resorts get 4-9 inches of new snow over the course of the day Sunday.

