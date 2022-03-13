Tualatin Timberwolves win their first ever state title.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - For the first time since March of 2019, The OSAA has crowned its large school state champions in basketball for the 6A boys basketball.

Tualatin has taken home their first state title—handing summit their first and only loss of the season.

The storm came into this game undefeated. Caden Harris led with 15 points, but it wasn’t enough.

The storms’ starting lineup usually averaged double digits, but the Timberwolves defense came in stacked and were able to put a stop to it, holding them to just nine points in the first quarter.

In fact, the storm’s only lead was by three points in the first quarter, and for the Timberwolves, they lead by as much as 17.

66-49 was the final score.

“Communication. even though it was loud in here like it is right now. everyone has got to be on the same page and if you’re not playing team defense,” said Noah Ogoli. “You’re not going to be playing. Everyone was super excited. Everyone back here right now.”

“It feels great,” said Josiah Lake. “I don’t even know what to say. We worked so hard for this and we got it done.”

A lot of the players were also part of the football team that lost the title game in the fall—so they ended up getting that ring after all!

