Wet Weather to End Weekend, Start New Week

Good morning! Hopefully this morning is treating you well, even with one less hour of sleep!

We have a wet morning with rain showers and breezy conditions around Portland. It will continue to be wet and breezy through the day today! Expect more steady rain early this morning, then showers on and off through the day. By tonight we’ll see showers really dying down, but late tonight, just before midnight, it looks like rain will increase. Highs today will be in the low 50s.

Tomorrow looks to start with showers, but it is going to turn very wet tomorrow afternoon and evening. By Tuesday morning, expect lighter showers. Those will last on and off through the day. Wednesday still looks to be our best chance at a dry day. We will have a chance of a shower or a couple showers that day though.

We will see light showers return for Thursday and the rest of the week. Friday should see the warmest day of the week, but there is no big warm up or cool down. Very typical March weather.

