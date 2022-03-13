Wilsonville Wildcats defend their championship title

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - 2020 was closed out during the semi, 2021 didn’t crown a sole, so 2022 is how the Wilsonville boys can say they are back-to-back state champs from way back in the before times of 2019.

Defense wins championships. That’s the line and both Silverton and the Wildcats were toeing it.

It was 9-to-6 after the first quarter. Two total points were scored in the second. 11-6 Foxes at the half.

Silverton won the football title and a lot of those kids were on that squad for so many Foxes of the past. The score was 34-to-30.

That big blue trophy is headed back home to the 97070 for the first time in three years even though Enzo and the ‘cats have won the 5A trophy now four of the last five times out.

“The last two years, we couldn’t compete for a championship,” said Enzo Chimienti “We’re doing it for the past two senior classes a lot of them are in the stands with us right now cheering us on so seeing them just gave me more motivation to go out and do this.”

“Enzo is an amazing kid,” said coach Chris Roche. “For him to have the game he had tonight, the biggest game of his life, really rewarding because he is the nicest kid in our school.”

“This is what you want, this is what you dream for,” said Tristan Davis. “This is what you hope for when you play high school ball.”

“Freshman year I was just in the background to senior year winning? I mean, dude, It feels so good,” said Logan Thebiay

Wilsonville has won the state champs five times under Coach Roche

