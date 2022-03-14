Charges dropped against two women accused in death of young girl found in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two women arrested in connection to the death of a little girl found in Lincoln County are no longer facing charges.

The remains of 9-year-old Hayley Mae Coblentz were at the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor along Highway 18, east of Lincoln City, back in December of 2020. At the time, her identity was unknown.

Following an extensive investigation, Parabon Nano Labs was able to positively identify the remains as Coblentz.

Haley Mae Coblentz (Oregon State Police)

Oregon State Police announced in Dec. 2021 that Coblentz’s mother, Shawna Browning, and her mother’s girlfriend, Lauren Harrison, were both charged for aggravated murder.

The Oregon Attorney General’s office confirmed to FOX 12 on Monday morning that those charges were dismissed. The agency said it needs to investigate further before they can present a case to a grand jury.

No further details were released by the Oregon Attorney General’s office at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.