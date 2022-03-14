Domestic violence suspect arrested after police car chase

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested Sunday afternoon after trying to drive off, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers received information that Vancouver resident Owen T. Beckley, 34, who was wanted on several domestic violence charges, was near Northeast Fouth Plain Boulevard and T Street.

After police tried to contact him, Beckley drove off eastbound on NE Fourth Plain Blvd. Police chased Beckley for less than half a mile before stopping him with a PIT maneuver.

Officers took Beckley into custody without any injuries. He was charged with assault, rape, unlawful imprisonment and felony no contact order violation.

