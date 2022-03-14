LIGHT SHOWERS, STEADIER RAIN LATER TODAY

Good morning! It’s a relatively mild and wet start to the week. Scattered light showers will continue to pass through this morning and early this afternoon. A steadier rain will arrive to the coast before lunchtime, and eventually that rain will spread inland between the mid-afternoon and evening. Prepare for a soggy evening commute and night. Temperatures will max out between the low to mid 50s. Our snow level will briefly rise to about 6,000 feet, so the passes should just be wet this afternoon and evening.

A cold front will slide through tonight and early Tuesday. Steady rain will transition back to scattered showers and sunbreaks. Those breaks in the clouds will help destabilize the air, bringing chances for downpours and isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon. Small hail will be possible in any of the heavier showers. Our snow level will also drop to about 3,000 feet behind the cold front.

While Wednesday and Thursday may not be completely dry, these should be our driest two days of the week. Our weather turns a bit warmer around that time, evening leading into Friday. Another round of soaking rain pushes in between Friday afternoon and evening. Showery and cooler conditions will prevail this weekend.

Have a great week!

