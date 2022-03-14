Man accused of sexually assaulting inmates while working as corrections nurse at Coffee Creek

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A former Oregon Department of Corrections employee has been charged with sexually assaulting a dozen inmates while working at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon.

The attorney’s office said Tony Daniel Klein, 37, of Clackamas County, has been charged with 21 counts of “depriving the victims of their constitutional right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment by sexually assaulting them.”

The attorney’s office, citing an indictment, said Klein is accused of committing various forms of sexual assault - some of which included aggravated sexual abuse and some resulting in bodily injury - from 2016 through 2017.

Klein is also facing four counts of perjury for giving false testimony during a 2019 deposition, according to the attorney’s office.

If convicted, Klein faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

FOX 12 has reached out to the Oregon Department of Corrections for comment on the indictment, but have not yet heard back.

