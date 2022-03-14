Man arrested after stealing a car with a dog inside

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Monday after stealing a truck with a Dalmatian inside, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just after 3 a.m., Richard Andrew Flynt, 44, allegedly stole a car from a Home Depot parking lot at on Northeast Glenn Widing Drive. Flynt reportedly fired shots at the victim, but did not injure them. The victim’s dog was in the car when Flynt drove off.

A short time later, an officer recognized the truck, from the description, going the opposite direction near Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast Sandy Boulevard. She started following the truck and found it in a crash.

Flynt was injured, and the Dalmatian was no longer in the car. Witnesses did not see the dog leaving the scene of the crash.

Flynt was detained at the hospital with other warrants for unrelated crimes. He is now being investigated for the following crimes:

Attempted Murder

Robbery in the First Degree

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Unlawful Discharging of a Firearm

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Menacing

Theft in the First Degree

Several Misdemeanor Charges

The spotted family member was found later that afternoon and returned to the family.

