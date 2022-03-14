Advertisement

Pop Local is the new home for makers on Vancouver Waterfront

By Ayo Elise
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:05 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Waterfront now has a home for local makers at Pop Local! From the same owner of Night Market Vancouver, the shop features makers from the neighborhoods closest to it. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the store to learn more about how it became to be!

Follow Pop Local on Instagram or visit their website here.

