Some students still wearing masks on first day without mandate.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Most public school students in Oregon and Southwest Washington can now be at school and in their classrooms without wearing masks.

However, on the first day back at school following the mandate lifting, some were still opting for masks.

Jason Gouger has a daughter in the 5th grade who will be keeping her mask on. Her parents spoke with her ahead of time about the changing guidelines.

“We said it’s up to her if she wants to wear it in school or wear it outside,” Gouger said. first step. “We’re kind of taking it day by day.”

For some, mask-wearing has been a burden, for others, an inconvenience they can live with.

Heading into work at Chapman Elementary on Monday, speech pathologist Rhonda Bahmanyar told FOX 12 she’d be masking up for a little while longer.

“I think I’m going to actually wear my mask this week,” Bahmanyar said. “I’m going to wait a little bit to see how things pan out.”

While Bahmanyar is taking a cautious approach, she also told us she’s happy to get to a point where COVID-19 guidelines are starting to lift.

3rd grader Rolo Garcia was happy too, telling us he wouldn’t be wearing his mask. His sister Scarlett, however, deciding to keep the mask on.

“I feel pretty safe with them not wearing a mask,” said mom Talitha Edgerton. “They brought theirs because if they want to wear them, they can put them on.”

With the majority of Oregonian’s and Washingtonian’s vaccinated and boosted, some level of herd immunity has been made. For some, that means fewer reasons to be afraid.

“I feel like it’s up to the kids, Edgerton said. “It doesn’t really bother me if they wear them or not.”

