Wet Monday Night Turns to Tuesday Showers & T-storms

Today has been plenty gray, but not all that wet. Most of the metro area has not received any measurable precipitation yet today. That will not be the case for the rest of the evening. By dinner time, things look to be wetter. Expect rain and showers through the evening and overnight.

We’ll have a showery day tomorrow with sunbreaks throughout. We have a chance of seeing some thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday should be a drier day, with a light shower possible. A system passing by on Thursday looks like it will stay to the north of us, and we should be mainly dry for your St. Patrick’s Day.

Friday will start out dry and cloudy. It will also be the warmest day of the forecast, with highs in the upper 50s. But, rain returns by evening. Light showers continue for Saturday and Sunday with cooler temperatures. Next week looks like it will also be a wet start.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.