Afternoon Sunshine Wednesday, Stray Showers Possible

We have certainly seen a spring mix today. Lots of sunshine mixed with heavy downpours at times and even a few thunderstorms. Temperatures were very comfortable today, with highs in the upper 50s. Tonight, we will continue to see scattered showers through the evening. By tomorrow morning, we will have mainly dried out, but a few showers are possible.

Tomorrow will start with sunbreaks and clouds will decrease through the day for a partly cloudy afternoon to more sunshine in the evening. An isolated shower or sprinkle could happen tomorrow afternoon. Thursday looks to a bit cloudier, with a few afternoon showers.

We have mostly dry conditions Friday, until late in the evening when wet weather returns. Showers continue Saturday, which is likely going to be the wettest day of the week. Sunday is likely going to be mostly dry, with a few showers possible. Expect a few showers Monday as well. Temperatures Saturday through Monday will be a bit cooler.

Early next week we will see high pressure building, leading to drier conditions and warmer temperatures. Highs Tuesday will be quite a bit warmer, likely in the mid to upper 60s.

