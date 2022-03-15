Advertisement

Beaverton police investigating deadly hit-and-run involving pedestrian

Beaverton Police Department
Beaverton Police Department
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:59 AM PDT
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The Beaverton Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that involved a pedestrian Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred just after 7 a.m. on Farmington Road at Southwest Hall Boulevard. Officers arrived to the scene and found a pedestrian dead. The victim has not yet been identified.

The involved driver fled the scene and has not been located. Police have not released any details about the suspect driver or their vehicle.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 503-629-0111.

