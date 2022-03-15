Bicyclist dies after being hit by driver in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A bicyclist died Tuesday morning after being hit by a driver in rural Washington County.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. on Southwest Rood Bridge Road, north of Southwest Farmington Road. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the bicyclist, who has not yet been identified, died on the scene.

Rood Bridge North of Farmington is currently closed for a traffic crash investigation. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/tFxXh8677S — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Oregon) (@WCSOOregon) March 15, 2022

The involved driver remained on scene and is fully cooperating with the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

SW Rood Bridge Road was closed during the investigation. No additional details have been released by the sheriff’s office at this time.

