Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office restricting service to certain calls

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Starting March 31, Clark County deputies will no longer be responding to certain call for service, according to Sheriff Chuck Atkins due to a staffing shortage.

“In a press release in July 2021, I expressed concern about the increasing trajectory of crime in Clark County and decreases in our staffing,” said Sheriff Atkins in a press release. “We have reached a point where it has become critical in alleviating the strain placed on too few available deputies for the number of calls for service. Service cuts are required, particularly on lower-level issues. I have presented the Clark County Council options to help give immediate relief to our staffing shortages in all branches, in addition to long-term solutions. As of this date, the council has not implemented or enacted any of the suggested changes to help with this staffing crisis. We can no longer sustain the patrol calls for service workload with the current deputy sheriff staffing shortage.”

The service calls that will be cut according to CCSO:

· Theft of property under $750 where there is no suspect information (this does not include robberies or theft of vehicles or guns)

· Theft from a vehicle where there is no suspect information

· Minimal damage and/or graffiti to property where there is no suspect information

· Minor crimes (property damage, behavioral issues, mutual fighting) involving juveniles at our local schools, when restorative justice measures and administrative measures are available to the school

· Non-life-threatening harassing phone calls (does not include incidents that are related to domestic violence and/or stalking)

· Fraud, scams, or identity theft, less than $5000 (victims can utilize online reporting)

· Simple assaults reported after they have occurred, where there is nothing beyond transitory pain or minor injuries

· Reports that do not require immediate police presence and/or enforcement of criminal law (information only reports)

· Lost/found property that does not represent a safety concern for the public or an imminent threat (this does not include dangerous drugs or weapons found)

· Trespassing where the property owner does not want to press charges

· Trespassing on public lands, forest property, county property (unoccupied), and state-owned property

· Minor traffic and/or parking complaints, and neighborhood problems with no crime nexus

· Welfare checks on homeless persons or mentally ill persons where there has been no observed crime and no imminent threat to the public

At the end of the month, these service calls will be diverted to CCSO’s online reporting program or the caller will be directed to report the incident to the desk deputy during regular business hours.

County residents we spoke with say they’re concerned with the announcement.

“Hard? Yeah, yeah because you know it could be lifesaving,” said Steven Thorgrimsen. “That’s what they are paid to do.”

“That makes me pretty nervous because there could be something really important going on that they will no longer be able to come out to,” said Adrian Vanoostrum. “I definitely feel like I’ve seen a need for law enforcement in the area for sure. There’s definitely a lot more activity where just having a presence could help maintain safety for the community.”

“Never in my forty-year law enforcement career, until last year, would I have imagined the Clark County Sheriff’s Office having to take such measures,” said Sheriff Atkins. “As a public safety servant, I am responsible to ensure that we have the resources necessary to fully serve the public safety needs of the Clark County community. I have communicated to the County Council the urgency of taking immediate action with staffing solutions so that we can adequately protect and safeguard our community.”

FOX 12 reached out to the Clark County Council and are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.