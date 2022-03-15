Cleveland High School hit with vandalism and hate messages in graffiti over the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Cleveland High School was vandalized with hate messages written in graffiti across the campus over the weekend.

Principal of Cleveland High School, Jo Ann Wadkins, wrote an email to students, staff, and families addressing the damages CHS was hit with.

The letter said that sometime between Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon the school was vandalized with graffiti that included hate speech such as a swastika on one of the school doors.

Wadkins went on to write that the front doors, windows, as well as the stadium down the street from the main camps, had graffiti all over the track, benches and turf.

The principal also mentioned that names of people associated with the school in the past were spelled out on the field.

Principal Wadkins wrote, “Hate is not tolerated nor accepted in our community. This incident is an affront to our core values of racial equity and social justice, respect, honesty, and integrity. We value everyone in our school community and understand that our diversity makes us stronger.”

Shey Mossefin, a parent of a 10th grader at Cleveland High School said she was surprised and disgusted when reading the email today.

“Very disappointed in the community and also in a way I’m impressed by the reaction from the school, I think they’re handling it very well; they’ve been very direct and swift with their response,” said Mossefin.

Mossefin said if she could ask a question to those who vandalized the school, she would.

“I wish that there was something I could say directly to those people who are doing the graffiti and ask how we can see eye to eye? How can we make this a better community together? Rather than making each other feel unsafe,” said Mossefin.

At the end of the day, Mossefin wants to send a message to the Jewish community, communities of color and beyond, placing emphasis on love over hate for all.

“It’s one nasty voice in a sea of voices of support and I’m one of those voices and my son is as well and I would just want to make that voice of support louder than the ugliness,” said Mossefin

The school is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to call The Portland Police non-emergency line at (503) 823-333.

