Eugene man faces charges for exporting live scorpions, falsely labeling boxes ‘chocolates.’

Widlife Wednesday: Asian Forest Scorpions
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:15 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEDFORD, Ore. (KPTV) - A Eugene man pleaded guilty Monday to illegally importing and exporting hundreds of live scorpions, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Darren Dennis Drake, 39, violated the Lacey Act by exporting live scorpions to and from Germany, as well as other states like Texas and Michigan, without a license, according to the DA.

One of his packages, which was intercepted by U.S. Customs and Boarder Protection, was falsely labeled “Chocolates.”

Last month, Drake was charged with criminal information and conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act. He faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison, a $100,000 fine and three years supervised release. He will be sentenced on June 22.

