Fired Newberg superintendent hired by Woodburn School District

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) – The fired without cause superintendent of the Newberg School District has found a new position as the superintendent of the Woodburn School District.

Dr. Joe Morelock was fired by the Newberg S.D. Board in early November after a 4-3 vote by the conservative led Board. The decision followed a string of controversy for the School Board, most prominently, over Pride and Black Lives Matter signs.

A Tuesday post from the Woodburn S.D. on Facebook confirmed after “extensive reference checks,” Morelock had been selected as the new permanent superintendent.

As one of two finalists, the Woodburn S.D. said Morelock met with staff, community members and Woodburn High School Students prior to the final decision.

In their announcement, the district said Morelock’s bilingual skills had also been recognized.

“Morelock is a fluent Spanish language speaker and began his career in education as a Spanish teacher,” the district shared. “He has a passion and dedication to bilingualism and looks forward to investing in Woodburn’s already extensive dual language programs.”

A previous Spanish teacher, Morelock became interim superintendent for the Newberg School District during the 2018-2019 school year before being hired for the permanent position in 2019.

The Woodburn School District said Morelock will begin as superintendent at the beginning of July.

