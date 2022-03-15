First day of optional masks at Portland Public Schools and Beaverton School District

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Monday gave most Oregon students the option to wear masks in the classroom.

Two principals in two different school districts said their students have been respectful of each other decisions on whether or not to wear masks. Zan Hess, principal at Conestoga Middle School in the Beaverton School District said it was nice to see his student’s faces again.

“It’s actually sort of funny,” Hess said. “A student who crossed the path today hadn’t ever seen me without a mask before and made the comment, ‘that’s not what I expected,’ I don’t know if that was good or bad.”

To help create an inclusive and welcoming environment about mask wearing, the Beaverton School District launched “Either way, it’s OK” campaign. In a video of district employees, they all emphasized respecting each other’s choices.

“To be honest, I have high hopes for our kids,” Hess said. “They’re smart and intelligent people and I think they’re going to make the right decision in accepting people and making the choices they need to make.”

In Portland Public Schools, Principal at Arleta Elementary School, Phillip Rafferty said his students are also respecting each other. He said on the phone the first day with optional mask wearing went great and seeing smiling faces again was a delight.

For Hess, he said having masks optional is now allowing students to make decisions for what they think is best for themselves.

“I’m sure they’re influenced by their parent’s decisions and what they’ve encouraged them to do, just as much as their peers sitting across the table from them in the classroom,” Hess said. “We leave this decision ultimately up to them. We’re okay with that and our kids are too.”

