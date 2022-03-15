Advertisement

Landslide closes Highway 101 north of Rockaway Beach

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:08 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A portion of U.S. Highway 101 is closed north of Rockaway Beach because of a landslide.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, it happened south of Wheeler at mile marker 47.

Traffic is being detoured over Miami-Foley Road, but longer trucks will need to use alternate routes.

The scenic coastal highway is expected to be closed at least through Tuesday night, ODOT said.

