Man indicted for attempted murder after stabbing Beaverton woman.

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was indicted on charges of attempted murder Monday by a Washington County Grand Jury, according to the Beaverton Police Department.

Woodburn resident Bryan Aguilera, 27, stabbed a 30-year-old woman in her apartment, March 4.

Police found Aguilera less than a block away and took him into custody after he tried to run away. Community members chased him and held him down until police arrived.

The victim survived but had serious injuries to her arms and torso.

Aguilera was lodged at Washington County Jail until Monday when he was indicted on charges of attempted murder, first degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

