Advertisement

Man indicted for attempted murder after stabbing Beaverton woman.

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:58 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was indicted on charges of attempted murder Monday by a Washington County Grand Jury, according to the Beaverton Police Department.

Woodburn resident Bryan Aguilera, 27, stabbed a 30-year-old woman in her apartment, March 4.

Police found Aguilera less than a block away and took him into custody after he tried to run away. Community members chased him and held him down until police arrived.

The victim survived but had serious injuries to her arms and torso.

Aguilera was lodged at Washington County Jail until Monday when he was indicted on charges of attempted murder, first degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cleveland High School was vandalized with hate messages written in graffiti across the campus...
Cleveland High School hit with vandalism and hate messages in graffiti over the weekend
A man was indicted on charges of attempted murder Monday by a Washington County Grand Jury,...
Man indicted for attempted murder after stabbing Beaverton woman.
Cleveland High School was vandalized with hate messages written in graffiti across the campus...
Cleveland high school vandalized with hate messages
Vancouver resident Ivan Soboviyis helping his uncle Andriy who lives in Ukraine help the...
Ukrainian baker’s GoFundMe raises over $100k
Vancouver resident Ivan Soboviyis helping his uncle Andriy who lives in Ukraine help the...
Ukrainian baker’s GoFundMe raises over $100k