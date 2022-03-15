Newport man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing woman in the neck

NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Monday for stabbing a woman in the neck at a motel, according to Newport Police Department.

Nicholas O’Connell, 29, of Newport, and the victim were sharing a room with two beds, according to the police statement. Investigation shows that O’Connell allegedly entered the room and cut the victim’s neck while she was lying on her bed.

Police found her on a second-story balcony being assisted by people. She identified O’Connell as her attacker.

Police arrested O’Connell in the parking lot. He admitted to officers that he was involved and later said that he attacked the victim intending to kill her.

Police took O’Connell to the Lincoln County Jail and are charging him with attempted murder, assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.

