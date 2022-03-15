1 person injured after jumping from second-story window of Beaverton townhome to escape fire

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following a fire at a Beaverton townhome.

Just after 11:30 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue reported crews were on scene of a fire at 17500 Southwest Britetree Circle. TVF&R said multiple 911 callers reported heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story townhome.

TVF&R said one person jumped from a second-story window to escape the fire. That person suffered injuries due to the fall and were taken to Legacy Emanuel Hospital for treatment.

There was concern about a second victim who may have been trapped inside, but due to heavy fire and roof collapsing, TVF&R said firefighters were not able to make their way inside to search. At this time, no additional victims have been found.

AIR 12 over the fire on SW Britetree Circle (KPTV)

Mountain View Middle School was affected by smoke from the fire. The Beaverton School District said students were dismissed early at 12:10 p.m.

At around 12:45 p.m., crews had the fire under control and were working on extinguishing hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

