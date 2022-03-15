Advertisement

The Portland Columbia Symphony is reuniting after two years

By Ayo Elise
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:11 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – After two long years away, the Portland Columbia Symphony has returned to their full form and is ready to entertain live audiences across the Portland metro area!

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks with two members of the orchestra to learn more about how it feels to return to the stage and entertain live audiences once again.

To learn more about their upcoming performances visit their website.

