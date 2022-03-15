Seatbelt stops attempted NE Portland carjacking

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A seatbelt stopped an attempted carjacking in Northeast Portland following the suspect’s run-in with police.

The Portland Police Bureau said on Monday evening, North Precinct officers were dispatched to the 5300 block of NE 33rd Avenue to investigate a running car in a parking lot with two people “slumped over” inside. An arriving officer approached the vehicle, sighting a male driver and female passenger along with drug paraphernalia.

According to the PPB, the officer was about to call for medical attention, concerned the driver may have experienced a possible overdose, when driver Joseph Cutfinger, 35, woke up. PPB said Cutfinger put the vehicle in reverse, and “appeared to intentionally ram the officer’s patrol car.”

Cutfinger then pulled forward and reversed again, hitting the patrol car a second time before jumping out of the car and running, PPB said.

At this time, Cutfinger noticed a nearby resident inside of their vehicle and attempted to carjack them. Despite trying to pull the resident out of their vehicle, he was unable to get past their seatbelt so Cutfinger took off on foot again, heading into the nearby neighborhood. Searching officers searching were met by a resident claiming someone had just broken into their home.

After calling K9 units, Cutfinger was found hiding in the resident’s third story attic and booked into Multnomah County Detention Center for burglary in the first degree, robbery in the third degree, reckless endangering, interfering with a peace officer and harassment.

Neither the homeowner of victim of attempted carjacking were injured.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.